The current 992 generation of the Porsche 911 has undergone a mid-cycle refresh for the 2025 model year, one that includes the addition of a hybrid powertrain for the GTS grade.

Updated versions of the various Carrera grades, including the electrified GTS, were unveiled in May, but other grades are still out testing.

One of them is the track-focused 911 GT3, a prototype for which has just been spotted testing at the Nürburgring. It's expected to debut later this year, also as a 2025 model.

It features the revised head and taillights that feature across the updated 911 range. There are also revised fascias that are likely to be more aerodynamic than the current designs.

Inside, there will be a fully digital gauge cluster, similar to what's in the Taycan and also the updated 2024 Cayenne.

It isn't clear what Porsche has planned for the mechanical bits, but a slight uptick in power is normally included with such updates. The current GT3 comes with a 4.0-liter flat-6 delivering a peak 502 hp, with drive going to the rear wheels only.

The current GT3 also comes with the choice of a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic or a 6-speed manual, and that shouldn't change with the updated version.

Also out testing are updated versions of the Turbo, Turbo S, and GT3 RS grades. The current versions of those grades carry over unchanged for the 2025 model year, meaning the updated versions will likely arrive as 2026 models. A new grade possibly dubbed the Turbo S Touring may also join the lineup for 2026.