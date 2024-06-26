Engineers from BMW M have been spotted testing prototypes for the first M3 CS Touring, and given the lack of camouflage the debut is likely close.

Spy shots show the M3 Touring wagon sporting the same front lip spoiler as the M3 CS sedan that was offered in the U.S. exclusively for the 2024 model year. The prototypes are based on the updated 2025 M3, as indicated by the new internals for the headlights.

The M3 Touring made its debut last summer in M3 Competition guise, and BMW hasn't indicated whether there will be any additional variants, though the spy shots confirm a CS version is coming.

The M3 CS is a limited-edition model packing the same 543-hp rating as the hardcore M4 CSL coupe, generated by a tuned version of the twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 fitted to all M3 and M4 variants. The performance increase over the M3 Competition, which for 2025 is rated at 523 hp, is courtesy of extra boost pressure and tweaks to the ECU.

2024 BMW M3 CS

The M3 CS also features an 8-speed automatic transmission and a BMW M-specific all-wheel-drive system with a rear bias. It also benefits from improved body rigidity via extra braces, more powerful brakes (carbon-ceramic rotors are available), and various weight-saving measures. Expect similar mods to be carried over to the M3 CS Touring.

While the M3 CS sedan was offered in the U.S., don't count on the M3 CS Touring making it to these shores. BMW has ruled out selling the M3 Touring in the U.S. It's possible an M3 CS sedan based on the updated M3 will eventually arrive, though BMW hasn't made any announcements in this regard.

Wagon fans in the U.S. with a thirst for performance can still opt for the Audi RS 6 Avant, which for 2024 was given a performance increase with an available upgrade package that lifts output by 30 hp to a new total of 621 hp. Mercedes-Benz AMG's E 63 S wagon is no longer available, but a new M5 Touring based on the redesigned 2025 M5 is coming here.