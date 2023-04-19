Two years on from Jaguar announcing a plan to transform into an ultra-luxury brand exclusively selling electric vehicles by 2025, the automaker has finally provided the first details on what the plan entails.

Under the plan, known as Reimagine, and introduced by former Jaguar Land Rover CEO Thierry Bollore, Jaguar will phase out all current models and replace them with three new models positioned at higher price points.

The first was confirmed by Jaguar on Wednesday as a four-door grand tourer that will be priced from 100,000 British pounds, and previewed in a teaser. It will offer more power than any previous Jaguar road car and have a range of 430 miles based on the WLTP test cycle used overseas. The range should still come in well over 300 miles when measured on the stricter EPA cycle.

The GT will be based on a bespoke platform named JEA (Jaguar Electric Architecture), and make its debut in 2024 before starting deliveries the following year. Production will be handled at the same plant in Solihull, U.K., where the F-Pace is built. Land Rover also builds its Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, and Range Rover Velar models at the plant.

The other two Jaguar EVs are expected to be SUVs.

Coinciding with news of the GT, Jaguar Land Rover announced a company shift that will see it rebranded as JLR, and act as a “House of Brands” that will see the nameplates Range Rover, Discovery, and Defender positioned as brands alongside Jaguar. JLR's new CEO, Adrian Mardell, said the move will help amplify the unique characteristics of those brands and accelerate the delivery of future products.

JLR also said its previously announced EMA (Electrified Modular Architecture) platform planned for compact and mid-size SUVs would be developed as a fully electric platform, as opposed to the previous plan that would see it still support internal-combustion engines. The first vehicle based on the EMA platform will arrive in 2025 and be part of the Range Rover family. The timing points to the vehicle being a redesigned Range Rover Velar.

JLR also announced on Wednesday that it will start accepting pre-orders this year for an electric version of the current Range Rover, arriving in 2024. The electric Range Rover will be based on the same MLA (Modular Longitudinal Architecture) platform underpinning the gas-powered version.