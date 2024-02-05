The end of the road looms for the current Audi RS 6 Avant, but not before a grand finale.

On Monday, the 2025 Audi RS 6 Avant GT debuted as the swan song for the current fire-breathing wagon that channels the automaker's IMSA racing legacy.

2025 Audi RS 6 Avant GT

The RS 6 Avant GT is a production version of the RS 6 GTO concept from 2020. Both pay homage to Audi's IMSA GTO race car that dominated the series in the early '90s.

2025 Audi RS 6 Avant GT

Every RS 6 Avant GT coming to America will be painted Arkona White and feature a model-specific decal package that is reminiscent, but not the same, as the Audi's '90s race car. The car will start life on the standard A6 assembly line in Neckarsulm, Germany, but then be transferred to the automaker's Böllinger Höfe plant where the R8 and E-Tron GT are made, for final assembly by hand.

There the RS 6 Avant GT will receive a carbon fiber hood, wider carbon fiber front fenders with air extractors in the rear by the door's edge, a new front bumper with a triple mail slot up front like the '90s race cars and flatter grille with mesh insert, a set of side skirts, and a carbon fiber rear bumper featuring a functional diffuser and vertically centered reflector like a race car. A double rear wing acts as the finishing touch, though U.S. cars miss out on this touch and will make do with a GT-specific roof spoiler without roof rails.

2025 Audi RS 6 Avant GT

A custom set of 22-inch wheels painted in white feature an Avus design and are wrapped Continental Sport Contact 7 tires.

2025 Audi RS 6 Avant GT

Inside the RS 6 Avant GT features a black interior, and in other markets carbon-backed sport bucket seats up front with a honeycomb suede material. The U.S. won't receive these and will feature the RS 6 Avant Performance standard seats with red and copper stitching. Each car will have a build number on the center console.

Under the hood Audi's 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 stands pat at 621 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque as it does with the RS 6 Avant Performance. An 8-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive remain standard. Audi said RS 6 Avant GTs receive new tuning for the Quattro sport differential for more rear-bias power split in Dynamic driving mode.

Top speed checks in at 190 mph and the 0-60 mph sprint remains 3.3 seconds, same as the RS 6 Avant Performance model.

Every RS 6 Avant GT will be fitted with a set of manually adjustable coilover dampers with higher spring rates. The coilovers lower the ride height by 10 mm and feature three-way adjustability. Audi said a lift is necessary to adjust the coilovers. Stiffer stabilizer bars (30% up front and 80% in the rear) have been fitted to help combat body roll around corners. Carbon ceramic brakes are standard.