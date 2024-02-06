A prototype for the next generation of Audi's A5 Sportback hatchback has been spotted for the first time.

Audi has also been spotted testing prototypes for the next S5 Sportback and a new A5 Avant wagon that will replace the current A4 Avant. The next A4 is going the electric route and isn't expected to offer a wagon option anymore.

The current A5 generation arrived on the market in 2016 as 2018 models. The next generation should arrive later this year as 2025 models in the U.S.

Count on only the A5's Sportback body style reaching the U.S., though an Allroad soft-roader version of the A5 Avant could potentially reach these shores as a replacement for the current A4 Allroad. We may also see a high-performance RS 5 Avant wagon offered here, prototypes for which have also been spotted.

2025 Audi A5 Sportback spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

The A5 Sportback prototype seen here is only lightly camouflaged. We can see that the design will be similar to the latest A3 but with a few more curves introduced. Moving rearward, the roof line is similar to what's found on the current A5 Sportback.

Inside, expect an uncluttered dash topped by a single panel comprising both a digital gauge cluster and infotainment system. There should also be an advanced head-up display with augmented-reality elements (navigation symbols, for example) on offer.

Underpinning the vehicle should be an updated version of parent company Volkswagen Group's MLB Evo platform found in the current A4 and A5 range, meaning longitudinal mounting of engines and standard front-wheel drive. Expect all powertrains to be electrified, either with mild-hybrid or plug-in hybrid technology. It isn't clear whether diesel engines will be offered, though some might be in markets where the fuel is still popular.

Eventually, Audi will exclusively offer electric power across its lineup. The automaker has already confirmed it will cease launching new models with internal-combustion engines after 2026 in most markets.