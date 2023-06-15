A prototype for the next generation of Audi's A5 Sportback has been spotted for the first time, in sporty S5 guise.

The current A5 line arrived in 2016, as 2018 models. The redesigned generation, including this S5 Sportback, should arrive late this year or early next, as 2025 models.

The S5 Sportback prototype is heavily camouflaged but the general shape of the vehicle and some finer details like the internals of the headlights and the design of the grille can clearly be seen.

Quad-exhaust tips and the large wheels and brakes confirm the prototype as an S5 variant and not an A5.

2025 Audi S5 Sportback spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

Underpinning the vehicle should be an updated version of parent company Volkswagen Group's MLB Evo platform found in the current A5 range, meaning longitudinal mounting of engines and standard front-wheel drive.

The current S5 runs a turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 good for 349 hp. Expect this engine to carry over in the new generation, perhaps with assistance from a mild-hybrid system.

2025 Audi S5 Sportback spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

This time around, the A5 line will be expanded to include an Avant wagon option. The A5 Avant will replace the current A4 Avant as part of a shift in Audi's naming strategy. The new strategy, announced in March, will see models with internal-combustion engines feature an odd number in their names, and the names of electric models feature an even number.

Prototypes for the new A5 Avant and S5 Avant have also been spotted.

2025 Audi S5 Avant spy shots - Photo credit: Timo Jann/SB-Medien

Don't look for A5 and S5 sedans to replace the current A4 and S4, though. Audi instead is expected to launch an A4 E-Tron electric sedan to appeal to buyers of the traditional three-box shape.

Eventually, though, Audi will exclusively offer electric power across its lineup. The automaker has already confirmed it will cease launching new models with internal-combustion engines after 2026.