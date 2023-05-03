Audi has been spotted testing a prototype for the successor to the current A4 Avant wagon sold overseas. However, the new model is thought to be classified as an A5 Avant under a new naming strategy at Audi that will see models with internal-combustion engines feature an odd number in their name, and the names of electric models feature an even number.

In line with the new naming strategy, there is still expected to be an A4 sedan, albeit with electric power only. Audi's design chief as early as 2019 revealed that an electric model in the A4-size segment was being developed.

To satisfy buyers seeking an A4-size sedan with internal-combustion power, Audi is cooking up a redesign for the A5 Sportback hatch. The new hatch is being developed alongside this A5 Avant.

Eventually, though, Audi will exclusively offer electric power across its lineup. The automaker has already confirmed it will cease launching new models with internal-combustion engines after 2026.

The A5 Avant prototype is only lightly camouflaged at the front. We can see that the design will be similar to the latest A3 but with a few more curves introduced. Moving rearward, the roof line is more curved than on the current A4 Avant, resulting in a sportier look overall.

2025 Audi A5 Avant spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

Inside, expect an uncluttered dash topped by a single panel comprising both the instrument cluster and infotainment system. It should also have an advanced head-up display with augmented-reality elements (navigation symbols, for example) on offer.

Underpinning the vehicle should be an updated version of parent company Volkswagen Group's MLB Evo platform found in the current A4 and A5 range, meaning longitudinal mounting of engines and standard front-wheel drive. Expect all powertrains to be electrified, either with mild-hybrid or plug-in hybrid technology. It isn't clear whether diesel engines will be offered, though some might be in markets where the fuel is still popular.

For the future electric A4, Audi will use the PPE platform which was developed by Audi in partnership with fellow VW Group brand Porsche. The PPE platform debuts this year in an Audi Q6 E-Tron compact crossover, and will eventually spawn multiple EVs across the VW Group brand portfolio.

Look for the A5 Avant to debut later this year. It should be followed shortly by the A5 Sportback, with both arriving as 2025 models.

Count on only the A5 Sportback reaching the U.S., though an Allroad soft-roader version of the A5 Avant could potentially reach these shores as a replacement for the current A4 Allroad.