Bentley is preparing an update for its Continental GT, and the latest prototype to be spotted is for the convertible. Prototypes for the coupe were also spotted earlier.

The current Continental GT went on sale in 2018 as a 2019 model. This updated version is expected to start sales in 2024, meaning it will likely arrive as a 2025 model.

Judging by the camouflage gear used on the test vehicles, the design changes will be minimal. The most significant of the tweaks appears to be new internals for the lights at both ends.

While it appears little is changing on the outside, a major shakeup could be in store for what's under the hood. Bentley confirmed in February that its twin-turbo 6.0-liter W-12 engine will cease production next April, with the limited-edition Batur coupe set to be the last car to feature the engine.

2025 Bentley Continental GT Convertible facelift spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

Its replacement is currently thought to be a new V-8-based plug-in hybrid powertrain combining Bentley's current twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 with an electric motor integrated with the transmission. A similar system is used by fellow Volkswagen Group brand Porsche for its Turbo S E-Hybrid grades of the Cayenne and Panamera, which are rated at 670 hp. That's not far from the peak 740 hp that Bentley's W-12 delivers in the Batur.

A tamer hybrid may also replace the Continental's current V-8 option. The setup will likely feature the same plug-in hybrid powertrain used in the Bentayga Hybrid and Flying Spur Hybrid. It consists of a twin-turbo 2.9-liter V-6 and an electric motor integrated with the transmission, and is good for a combined 536 hp.

Bentley is planning to electrify its full lineup before making the plunge to a full-electric lineup by 2030. The first electric Bentley is due to be revealed in 2025 before starting sales the following year. It is expected to be a new model line, possibly a crossover.