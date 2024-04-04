Kia appears to be readying a round of updates for its EV6 electric compact crossover, as evidenced by a camouflaged prototype recently spotted cold-weather testing in northern Sweden.

The prototype is for the updated version of the regular EV6, but a prototype for an updated version of the EV6 GT performance flagship has previously been spotted testing.

The EV6 arrived in the U.S. for the 2022 model year and spawned the EV6 GT for 2023. In Kia tradition, the updated model should arrive for the 2025 model year, meaning a debut later this year is likely.

An updated version of the related Hyundai Ioniq 5 has already been revealed and is also expected to arrive for the 2025 model year.

2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 (Korea spec)

The EV6 prototype is extensively camouflaged but still visible is a new front end with redesigned headlights that appear to sit lower than the lights on the current EV6, an example of which is seen next to the prototype in the spy shots.

It isn't clear what mechanical changes are planned, but a swap from the current 77.4-kwh battery to an 84-kwh unit is likely. The updated Ioniq 5 also made this change.

Based on Hyundai Motor Group's flexible E-GMP platform, the EV6 in its current form delivers up to 310 miles of range as estimated by the EPA. The EV6 GT only rates in at 218 miles but has a healthy 576 hp on tap from a dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain, or enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 161 mph.

Other electric Kias spied testing include an EV3 subcompact crossover and an EV9 GT high-performance midsize SUV. They are all part of Kia's plan to have 14 EVs in its lineup by the end of 2027.