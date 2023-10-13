Kia plans to have 14 electric vehicles its lineup as soon as 2027, including a subcompact crossover that will be called the EV3.

A thinly veiled EV3 concept was shown in South Korea this week, and prototypes for the production model are already at a late stage of development. Kia said the EV3 will start sales in 2024 with a price tag close to $30,000, though availability in the U.S. hasn't been announced.

The design of the EV3 adopts styling cues of recent Kia EVs like the EV9 mid-size SUV and EV5 compact crossover. The EV5 starts sales in China later this year and is under consideration for the U.S. The EV9 reaches U.S. showrooms later this year as a 2024 model.

The EV3 rides on Hyundai Motor Group's flexible E-GMP platform found in the EV6 and EV9, as well as some Hyundai and Genesis offerings. To curb costs, Kia is expected to skip the 800-volt version of the platform and go with a less-expensive 400-volt version. This will mean slightly slower charge times, though Kia has hinted that a 30-80% charge using a DC fast charger could still be done in under 30 minutes.

Inside, there is likely to be a minimalist cabin with a single panel combining screens for a digital gauge cluster and infotainment hub, just like in the EV3 concept. Kia said the EV3 will also launch with a new AI-powered voice assistant that the automaker will slowly roll out to more of its vehicles.

To reach its goal of 14 EVs by the end of 2027, Kia will launch at least two per year starting this year with the respective launches of the EV5 and EV9. The EV3 will launch next year, possibly alongside an EV4 hatch that was also previewed this week in concept form.

Kia is quiet on what future EVs it plans for the U.S., though the automaker has confirmed a pickup truck and hinted at a crossover possibly dubbed an EV7.