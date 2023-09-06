Hyundai looks to be readying a round of updates for its Ioniq 5 electric compact crossover.

A camouflaged prototype version was spotted testing near Hyundai's European technical center in Rüsselsheim, Germany, and a closer inspection reveals a few tweaks.

Revised fascias are featured front and rear, with the rear fascia being an almost completely new design and the front fascia featuring a new position for the parking sensors and also a new design for the center intake.

According to our photographer the dash was also completely concealed, suggesting some changes will take place on the inside as well.

2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 facelift spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

It isn't clear what mechanical changes are planned, though there will likely be some tweaks to the motors or batteries, or possibly both.

Based on Hyundai Motor Group's flexible E-GMP platform, the Ioniq 5 delivers up to 303 miles of range as estimated by the EPA and a maximum 320 hp in standard guise and 641 hp in the Ioniq 5 N.

The Ioniq 5 arrived in the U.S. for the 2022 model year and has just spawned the Ioniq 5 N for 2024. In Hyundai tradition, we should see the updated model arrive for the 2025 model year, meaning a debut next year is likely.