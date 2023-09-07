Volkswagen's ID.3 electric compact hatch sold overseas is about to spawn a new performance range topper to be called the ID.3 GTX, and a prototype has been spotted.

The GTX badge is used for the most powerful all-wheel-drive variants in VW's ID family of electric vehicles. It's already used on the ID.4 and related ID.5, though not in the U.S.

It's the closest thing to a performance designation for VW's EVs, though in the future there will likely be GTI versions, as indicated by the reveal of the ID.GTI concept at this week's 2023 Munich auto show.

The ID.3 GTX prototype may look like the regular ID.3 but the front fascia design is similar to what's found on the GTX version of the ID.4 and ID.5 crossovers. The torque sensors mounted to each of the wheels for testing purposes also confirms the prototype as packing an all-wheel-drive system.

Depending on the market, the ID.3 is currently offered with 45-, 58-, or 77-kwh battery options, and a single motor at the rear rated at 205 hp. With the addition of a second motor at the front, peak output could eclipse 300 hp. The ID.4, which shares its MEB platform with the ID.3, has just been uprated to 330 hp in all-wheel-drive guise.

The ID.3 was launched in 2019 and given a mid-cycle update earlier this year. The new ID.3 GTX variant should join the range sometime next year. There are currently no plans to introduce any ID.3 variants in the U.S.