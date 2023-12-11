A redesigned version of Mercedes-Benz AMG's GT sports car arrived for the 2024 model year, but the range is not yet complete.

The GT, which has grown to enable 2+2 seating, was launched in GT 55 and GT 63 grades, both powered by AMG's familiar twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8. The engine delivers 469 hp in the GT 55 and 577 hp in the GT 63. A 9-speed automatic and standard all-wheel drive complete the drivetrain package for both grades.

Our latest spy shots show what's likely to be a new entry-level variant. The giveaway is the round shape of the exhaust tips, which denotes a different powertrain. The GT 55 and GT 63 both feature square-shaped exhaust tips.

As the GT (officially the GT Coupe) is the coupe counterpart to AMG's SL convertible, being tested here is most likely the 4-cylinder powertrain found in the SL's entry-level SL 43 grade, which features the same round exhaust tips. This would likely mean the entry-level GT will be badged as a GT 43.

2025 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 43 spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

The SL 43's powertrain consists of a 2.0-liter turbo-4 with an electric-aided turbocharger. The configuration helps to reduce turbo lag, as an electric motor is used to spin the compressor wheel at low revs in a quest for boost pressure, with exhaust gasses taking over higher in the rev range in the traditional method.

The electric motor relies on energy recovered from the vehicle's 48-volt mild-hybrid system. This mild-hybrid system is essentially a beefed-up electric starter motor able to aid the engine during high loads and recover energy under braking.

The SL 43 also comes with rear-wheel drive, which will likely be true for any GT 43.

2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 43

Quoted performance for the SL 43 includes a 0-60 mph time of 4.8 seconds and a top speed of 170 mph.

The SL 43 starts at just over $111,000 in the U.S. A similar starting price should be attached to the GT 43, should it reach the U.S.

The car is currently thought to be arriving next year as a 2025 model. Additional GT variants are being developed, one of which is a plug-in hybrid range-topper expected to pack more than 800 hp.