Mercedes-Benz on Monday announced plans for a plug-in hybrid version of its redesigned AMG GT Coupe.

The announcement was made at the 2023 Munich auto show where Mercedes previewed the electrified sports car with the AMG GT Concept E Performance.

The concept's powertrain combines Mercedes' familiar twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 with an electric motor at the rear axle for a combined output of more than 800 hp.

A similar setup features in the AMG GT 63 S E Performance 4-Door Coupe that arrived for the 2023 model year, though it isn't clear if the powertrain destined for the AMG GT Coupe plug-in hybrid will be the same. In the AMG 4-Door Coupe, the powertrain is good for a combined 843 hp. A version of the powertrain also features in the AMG S 63 E Performance, where it delivers a combined 791 hp.

2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Coupe

Timing for the AMG GT Coupe plug-in hybrid's release wasn't mentioned, but prototypes are likely already testing on public roads. As the GT Coupe is a twin under the skin with the latest SL, the plug-in hybrid powertrain will likely also be offered in the convertible.

The new AMG GT Coupe is due in showrooms in the first half of 2024, as a 2024 model. Unlike its two-seat, rear-wheel-drive predecessor, the redesigned sports car features 2+2 seating and all-wheel drive.

It's set to arrive in GT 55 and GT 63 grades. Both feature a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8, which pumps out 469 hp in the GT 55 and 577 hp in the GT 63.

With the V-8 engine alone, the GT Coupe weighs a hefty 4,343 pounds, or 783 pounds more than its predecessor. The addition of a plug-in hybrid system with a heavy battery is likely to push the curb weight up considerably. The AMG C 63 S E Performance plug-in hybrid weighs 780 pounds more than its non-electrified predecessor.