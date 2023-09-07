Lotus has been spotted testing prototypes for its upcoming electric sedan, a model that will go by the name Emeya and make its world debut tonight.

The sedan was originally referred to by its Type 133 code name and was first confirmed by Lotus in 2021 alongside three other EVs. They include the Eletre mid-size SUV that debuted last year, a compact crossover code-named Type 134, and a sports car code-named Type 135.

The compact crossover is due in 2025 and the sports car in 2026. The sports car is expected to be a spiritual successor to the Elise. It was originally being developed alongside a similar model from France's Alpine, but now the two cars will be developed independently.

While Lotus has confirmed the Eletre for sale in the U.S. in 2024, the automaker hasn't mentioned the availability of any of the other models in this market, apart from the Emira sports car, its last gas-powered car. If given the green light for a U.S. launch, the Emeya will likely arrive in 2024 as a 2025 model.

The Emeya features a familiar coupe-like shape coupled with design elements borrowed from the Eletre, right down to the SUV's triangular active shutters located in the front fascia's central intake. Like the Eletre, the Emeya also sports cameras instead of traditional side mirrors, though this option may not be available on vehicles sold in the U.S.

Underpinning the Emeya is likely the same Electric Premium Architecture dedicated EV platform used for the Eletre. In the SUV, the platform is teamed with up to 905 hp and 112 kwh of battery capacity, and supports dual-motor all-wheel drive, air suspension, and charging at 350 kw. Expect similar attributes in the sedan.

Development of the Emeya, along with the Eletre and upcoming compact crossover, is being handled by Lotus Technology, the division responsible for non-sports car models at Lotus. Lotus Technology will also handle production of the vehicles at a plant in Wuhan, China. The division in February said it plans to go public via a SPAC deal with Nasdaq-listed L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp.