Lotus is expanding beyond its traditional sports car domain with new models aimed at mainstream buyers, all of them powered by batteries. The first was the Eletre SUV, which is due in showrooms in 2024. It will be followed by a sedan, which has been confirmed by the automaker to be called an Emeya and due for a reveal in September.

Toyota is also set to reveal a new model in September. It's rumored to be an SUV version of the automaker's ultra-exclusive Century sedan. For the uninitiated, the Century is Toyota’s flagship sedan used primarily by dignitaries. Hallmarks include a powerful engine, acres of room, and the ultimate in Toyota quality.

BMW has already revealed the redesigned 2024 5-Series, but the car's wagon body style is still out testing, in both gas- and battery-powered forms. Our latest spy shots show a prototype for the electric wagon which should go by the name i5 Touring.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Lotus will reveal the Emeya electric sedan on Sept. 7

Toyota tipped to debut Century SUV on Sept. 6

2024 BMW i5 Touring electric wagon spied

Review: 2024 Mazda CX-5

2024 Porsche 911 Turbo S hybrid nears end of development

2024 Audi Q8 E-Tron joins the 300-mile club—in Sportback form

Jaguar's future reportedly includes large flagship sedan

Review: 2024 Nissan Pathfinder

Toyota patents retractable tow rope

2021-2023 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid recalled for unintended acceleration