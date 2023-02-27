The Mercedes-Benz EQB, the electric version of the GLB-Class compact crossover, is about to come in for an update, as evidenced by the recent sighting of a camouflaged prototype vehicle.

Mercedes is in the process of updating its entire compact range. The A-Class and B-Class were updated last year, though neither model is offered in the U.S. The A-Class was dropped here after 2022.

The updated GLB-Class should arrive in the second half of 2023, likely as a 2024 model. We should see this updated EQB arrive about the same time.

We've also spotted prototypes for the updated GLB-Class, as well as the updated version of the sporty GLB 35 from AMG. An updated version of the EQA electric compact crossover sold overseas is also out testing.

The EQB prototype is only lightly camouflaged, which makes sense for an update. There appears to be a revised grille and fascia up front, plus a new design for the internals of the taillights.

According to our photographer, the dash was also concealed. We'll likely see a new steering wheel design, plus a revised center console with the current model's track pad replaced by simpler controls.

It isn't clear what Mercedes has planned for the powertrains. The EQB is currently offered in the U.S. in EQB 300 and EQB 350 grades. In both cases there's a 66.5-kilowatt-hour battery and dual-motor all-wheel drive.

The EQB 300 delivers 225 hp and an EPA-rated range estimate of 243 miles. The same figures for the EQB 350 are 288 hp and 227 miles of range. It's possible a new battery could see the range figures increased with this update. Stay tuned.