Mercedes-Benz is quickly filling out its portfolio of electric vehicles and not every entry is at the top end.

The latest arrival is the EQB based on the GLB-Class compact crossover. It starts sales this summer priced at $55,550, including a $1,050 destination charge. Mercedes also has an EQA based on the GLA-Class, though this model isn't available in the U.S. just yet.

The EQB was first shown last fall and we'll see it arrive as a 2022 model, initially in EQB 300 and EQB 350 grades. The $55,550 starting price is for the EQB 300. Opt for the EQB 350 and you'll need to pay at least $59,100, including destination.

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB

In both cases there's a 66.5-kilowatt-hour battery and dual-motor all-wheel drive. Mercedes hasn't mentioned an EPA range estimate but both grades should deliver over 200 miles. The EQB 300 has 225 hp while the EQB 350 has 288 hp.

Compared to the GLB-Class, the EQB benefits from unique styling treatments front and rear, including the addition of new lights. The interior is pretty much a match with the GLB-Class, including the ability to seat up to seven, though the navigation system is designed specifically for electric mobility. It incorporates GPS data, traffic sign recognition and info from several vehicle sensors to help overall efficiency and provide accurate info on range, including calculating any required charging stops. There are 10.25-inch screens for the instrument cluster and infotainment screen, and the navigation offers augmented reality graphics.

U.S. buyers will receive two years worth of the Mercedes Me Charge program, on top of unlimited 30-minute charging sessions on the Electrify America network for the first two years after activating an account.