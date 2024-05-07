Kia on Tuesday announced the planned reveal of a new electric vehicle on May 23.

It's the production version of the EV3 concept shown last fall, whose name it will carry into production, and it will be the Korean automaker's smallest EV yet.

Teaser photos released together with Tuesday's announcement, as well as our own spy shots of prototypes, point to the production EV3 closely resembling the handsome concept.

The design adopts styling cues of the EV9 midsize SUV, as well as the EV5 compact crossover currently available exclusively in China. Key details include a boxy shape and a daytime running light design that Kia calls the Star Map. The DRLs will also be added to an updated EV6 due out soon.

Kia EV3 concept

The EV3 is subcompact crossover, not unlike the Volvo EX30 and recently revealed Mini Aceman. It's scheduled to start sales later this year and Kia has previously indicated a starting price of close to $35,000, though availability in the U.S. hasn't been announced.

The EV3 likely rides on Hyundai Motor Group's flexible E-GMP platform found in the EV6 and EV9, as well as some Hyundai and Genesis offerings. To curb costs, Kia is thought to have skipped the 800-volt version of the platform in favor of a less-expensive 400-volt version. This will mean slightly slower charge times, though Kia has hinted that a 30-80% charge using a DC fast charger could still be done in close to 30 minutes.

Kia plans to have 14 EVs in its global lineup as soon as 2027. Also in the pipeline is a compact hatchback to be called the EV4, as well as an electric pickup truck that will be sold in the U.S.