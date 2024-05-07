Audi will launch the A6 E-Tron this summer, its second model after the Q6 E-Tron to ride on parent company Volkswagen Group's new PPE dedicated EV platform. The A6 E-Tron will be a Tesla Model S rival capable of delivering at least 300 miles of range, and both S6 and RS 6 performance variants are in the pipeline.

Bentley's W-12 engine has ceased production, and the automaker is celebrating the run with a limited-edition model known as the Batur. A Batur Convertible has just been launched to join the original coupe, and Bentley plans to build just 16 of them, making the convertible even more exclusive than its fixed-roof counterpart.

Porsche is working on a mid-cycle update for the current 992 generation of the 911, and a prototype for the entry-level 911 Carrera grade has been spotted. This will be much more substantial than a typical mid-cycle refresh, as one of the changes will be the introduction of hybrid technology on some grades.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

