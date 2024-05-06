BMW looks to be readying the first major update for the iX since the electric midsize SUV arrived for the 2022 model year.

A camouflaged prototype for the updated iX has been spotted, revealing some of the design tweaks BMW has planned.

The changes on the outside are likely to be minor. The headlights feature new daytime running lights similar to what's found on the latest crop of BMWs. There's also a new graphic for the taillights, plus new fascias at both ends. Don't be surprised if BMW adds an illuminated grille option, like it has done on recent launches.

There's no clear shot of the interior but some tweaks are likely planned there as well. We could potentially see some of the technology planned for BMW's Neue Klasse family of EVs feature in the updated iX, like advanced head-up display systems.

2026 BMW iX facelift spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

It isn't clear what BMW has planned for mechanical updates. More range is possible, especially given BMW's recent advancements in battery technology.

The iX is offered in the U.S. in xDrive50 and M60 grades, and that likely won't change with the update. The two grades at present feature dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrains rated at 516 hp in the xDrive50 and 610 hp in the M60. Both come standard with a 110.4-kwh battery that already delivers impressive range for an electric midsize SUV. Both grades feature EPA range estimates of roughly 300 miles.

The updated iX is likely to launch next year as a 2026 model in the U.S. That's also when BMW is expected to launch the first of its Neue Klasse EVs, a compact crossover likely to be badged an iX3. Its design was previewed in March with the Vision Neue Klasse X concept.