Kia engineers have been spotted testing a prototype for an updated Sportage expected in showrooms next year as a 2026 model.

The current Sportage, on sale since the 2023 model year, is Kia's best-seller, with U.S. buyers snapping up 140,780 examples last year alone. This means Kia won't want to rock the boat with the upcoming mid-cycle refresh for the compact crossover.

The prototype is heavily camouflaged but a new front end with vertical headlights more like what's found on the updated 2024 Kia Sorento can clearly be seen. There are also new designs for the front fascia and grille.

The design at the rear has also been tweaked, as evidenced by the new graphic for the taillights, which like the lights at the front appear to take on a more rigid design.

2026 Kia Sportage facelift spy shots - Photo via Baldauf

There's no clear shot of the interior but we can expect a more uncluttered dash with a floating display for the digital gauge cluster and infotainment screen similar to what's found in the Sorento and newer Kias like the recently revealed EV3 electric subcompact crossover.

Given the recent surge in demand for hybrid powertrains, we can also expect the updated Sportage's powertrain lineup to be just as diverse as what's currently on offer. For the 2025 Sportage, Kia offers three powertrains: a 187-hp inline-4, a 227-hp hybrid, or a 261-hp plug-in hybrid.

Look for a debut in early 2025. Sales in the U.S. should start in the second half of that year.