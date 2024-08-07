Porsche in May revealed the first models from the updated 992-generation 911 family, though the track-focused 911 GT3 RS wasn't one of them.

The first of the updated 992 911s have arrived for the 2025 model year, including a hybrid GTS, but the current GT3 RS along with the Turbo and Turbo S are all confirmed by Porsche to carry over unchanged for 2025.

Our latest spy shots show a prototype for the updated 911 GT3 RS. It should arrive on the market next year, likely as a 2026 model for the U.S.

The prototype features the revised taillights of the updated 911, and the heavy camouflage gear around the rear suggests a new rear fascia design likely sporting new side vents. A new rear diffuser design also appears to be present. The design at the front matches the current Gt3 RS, though this too should change on more advanced prototypes.

2026 Porsche 911 GT3 RS facelift spy shots - Photo via Baldauf

It isn't clear what Porsche has planned for the powertrain, but more power is normally included with such updates. The current GT3 RS is equipped with a 4.0-liter flat-6 that pumps out 518 hp, with drive sent to the rear wheels via a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

In the case of the new hybrid GTS, the powertrain integrates a 54-hp electric motor with the 911's standard 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The GTS also features an electric compressor for its newly developed turbocharged 3.6-liter flat-6 engine. However, hybrid technology isn't expected to be introduced to the GT3 RS, at least with this generation.

Before the updated GT3 RS arrives, Porsche motorsports partner Manthey-Racing will introduce a tuned version of the current GT3 RS. Prototypes for this version are also out testing and the debut should take place soon.

Prototypes for the updated Turbo and Turbo S are also out testing, and also prototypes for a potential new version that might be dubbed a Turbo S Touring.