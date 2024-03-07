The Renault 5 isn't the only iconic nameplate Renault plans to revive for the electric era.

A modern Renault 4 is also in the works, and a prototype has been spotted for the first time.

The original 4, also known as the 4L, saw production span more than 30 years, finally ending in 1994. Available in a variety of body styles, though primarily a four-door hatch, the 4 is a significant vehicle in Renault's history, just like the 5, so it's no surprise the automaker is resurrecting the nameplate.

The modern 4, which will likely be badged a 4 E-Tech to signify its electric powertrain, will be a subcompact crossover. The design was previewed at the 2022 Paris auto show with the 4Ever Trophy concept, though the production version's styling has been toned down somewhat from the rugged lines of the concept.

Renault 4Ever Trophy concept

The concept measured 163.8 in length, and the production version should be similar in size, meaning it will be bigger than the 5 E-Tech which measures 154 inches long, or only slightly longer than a Mini Cooper.

The 4 E-Tech will use the same CMF-B EV platform from the Renault Nissan Mitsubishi Alliance found in the 5 E-Tech. Renault has developed a unique version of the platform which the automaker has branded the AmpR Small.

Renault 5 E-Tech buyers will have 40- and 52-kwh battery options, which will be paired with corresponding electric motors delivering 120 and 150 hp. The 4 E-Tech should boast similar options.

Look for the 4 E-Tech to debut late this year or early next. Sales in markets where the French brands operates should follow shortly after with pricing likely starting higher than the 25,000 euros (approximately $27,250) where the 5 E-Tech is promised to be priced at when it starts sales later this year.