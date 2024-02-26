The Renault 5 of the 1970s, sold in the U.S. as the Le Car, has returned as an electric vehicle.

The covers came off the modern Renault 5 E-Tech on Monday at the 2024 Geneva auto show, where Renault said the electric subcompact hatchback will carry a price tag starting around 25,000 euros (approximately $27,130 based on current exchange rates).

Sales in markets where the French brand operates are due to start later in 2024, with the start of deliveries to follow in early 2025. An Alpine enhanced version to be called the A290 is set to debut in June and should start sales around the same time as its Renault counterpart.

The 5 E-Tech closely resembles a prototype version Renault rolled out in 2021. The lights look similar, and Renault has even retained the prototype's battery charge indicator located on the hood in the same position where the original 5 had a vent. Another retro touch is the rectangular daytime running light design in the front fascia, which recalls the fog lamps used on the original Renault 5 Turbo.

2025 Renault 5 E-Tech

The 5 E-Tech measures just 154 inches long, making it only slightly longer than the two-door Mini Cooper. It has 11.5 cubic feet of storage in the rear, but this can be expanded thanks to split-folding rear seats. The interior features seats with a design inspired by the seats fitted to the R5 Turbo, plus denim trim material made from recycled plastic drink bottles. A pair of 10.0-inch digital screens serve as the gauge cluster and infotainment hub, while a chunky stalk attached to the steering column acts as the gear lever. There is seating for five, though the rear bench will be a tight squeeze should three adults try to fit.

Underpinning the vehicle is a unique version of the CMF-B EV platform from the Renault Nissan Mitsubishi Alliance, branded the AmpR Small platform by Renault. The modular platform, which features a multi-link rear suspension, has been developed for subcompact and compact EVs and will also make its way into a Nissan Micra successor, as well as the aforementioned Alpine A290.

Renault 5 E-Tech buyers will have 40- and 52-kwh battery options, which will be paired with corresponding electric motors delivering 120 and 150 hp. The more powerful combination will deliver 0-62 mph acceleration in less than eight seconds, Renault said. The maximum range is 248 miles on the WLTP test cycle used overseas, which would likely come in lower when measured using the stricter EPA cycle. The batteries support bidirectional charging and charging rates of up to 100 kw.

The 5 isn't the only iconic nameplate Renault plans to revive for the electric era. At the 2022 Paris auto show, Renault unveiled a concept for a pint-size off-roader that previews a modern 4.