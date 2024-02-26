The 2024 Geneva auto show is currently underway in Switzerland, and Fiat used the event to present five concepts previewing an expanded next-generation Panda family.

The Panda is a minicar whose current generation has been in production since 2011. At present there is only the basic hatchback and a more rugged, high-riding version known as the Panda Cross.

For the next-generation Panda, Fiat is looking at additional body styles to join the traditional hatch, including a pickup, camper van, SUV, and coupe-like crossover.

The concepts are all based on a common platform sourced from parent company Stellantis, and have been designed for global markets, Fiat said. No technical details were mentioned but Fiat said the concepts are bigger than the traditional Panda minicar, and in production form will offer buyers the choice between gas, hybrid, and electric powertrains. Around 80% of the parts will be common, the automaker said.

Fiat Panda Pick-Up concept

While the City Car concept previews the future of traditional Panda hatch, the Pick-Up concept previews a potential successor to the current Fiat Strada pickup that's popular in South America. Likewise, the Fastback concept previews a potential successor to the current Fiat Fastback coupe-like crossover sold in Brazil (known as the Tipo in the Middle East).

The first member of the new family will debut in July as part of Fiat's 125th anniversary celebrations, and will likely be the hatch. An additional member will be launched every year for the following three years.

While Fiat's 500e electric minicar starts sales in the U.S. this year, the automaker hasn't said whether any additional models will make the trip here. Company CEO Olivier Francois said during the 500e's 2022 Los Angeles auto show debut that the U.S. will only have the electric minicar moving forward, meaning it's unlikely any members of the new Panda family will be offered locally.