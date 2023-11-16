The redesigned sixth-generation 2025 Subaru Forster made its public debut Thursday at the 2023 Los Angeles auto show with revised styling, updated infotainment and driver-assist technology, and the promise of a first-ever hybrid model.

The new styling is a big departure from the previous-generation Forester, incorporating a prominent grille that blends into the headlights, as well as more pronounced wheel arches. Exterior dimensions are essentially unchanged. The 2025 Forester is 0.6 inch longer than the outgoing model, but has the same 105.1-inch wheelbase. The width and height are nearly identical.

The 2025 Forester is based on the Subaru Global Platform like its predecessor, but Subaru claims 10% greater torsional rigidity from a full inner frame with stronger welding and additional structural adhesive.

2025 Subaru Forester

Inside, the Forester can hold slightly more cargo than before, at 29.6 cubic feet with the rear seats up and 74.4 cubic feet with the rear seats folded. A hands-free tailgate—a first for Subaru—is available to make accessing the cargo area easier. The front seats were slimmed down to increase visibility and ease of second-row access. Subaru also increased sound dampening and modified the climate control system to focus only on occupied seats to improve comfort and efficiency.

Subaru also updated the infotainment interface. Base models now get a pair a 7.0-inch touchscreens in place of the previous single 6.5-inch screen. The top screen handles Apple CarPlay/Android Auto connectivity and other infotainment functions, while the bottom screen is for climate controls and vehicle settings. An 11.6-inch touchscreen, similar to what's already available in some other Subaru models, replaces the previous 8.0-inch touchscreen in higher trim levels and comes with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The standard EyeSight driver-assist system features updated software, cameras with a wider field of view, and an electronic brake booster that yield smoother and quicker operation in more conditions, Subaru claims. A new Emergency Stop Assist detects if the driver becomes unresponsive while using adaptive cruise control, and can then stop the car, turn on the hazard lights, and unlock the doors.

2025 Subaru Forester

The Forester still uses a 2.5-liter boxer-4 connected to a continuously variable transmission (CVT) and standard all-wheel drive, but output is now 180 hp and 178 lb-ft of torque—compared to 182 hp and 176 lb-ft before. At the Forester's L.A. reveal, Subaru also confirmed a Forester Hybrid launching about a year after the other models, though the company didn't offer details of the powertrain. The naming scheme leaves open the possibility that this model will be a plug-in hybrid, like the previous Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid.

Subaru lists the same 8.7 inches of ground clearance as before, and still offers hill descent control and an X-Mode for loose-surface driving on higher trim levels. The automaker didn't confirm timing for a more-capable Wilderness variant of the redesigned Forester.

For now, the 2025 Forester will be available in base, Premium, Sport, Limited, and Touring trim levels when it arrives at U.S. dealerships next spring. Pricing will be revealed closer to that time.