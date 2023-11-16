Lucid is shifting focus to a larger segment of the market: luxury crossover SUVs.

On Wednesday, the Lucid Gravity three-row electric crossover SUV debuted at the 2023 LA auto show. When it arrives late in 2024 the Gravity, Lucid said, will have over 440 miles of driving range in its most efficient versions, and will cost less than $80,000, though those two numbers won't be for the same vehicle.

Lucid Gravity

The Gravity rides on a new platform, uses a battery pack with similar capacity to that of the Air (over 100 kwh), and uses the automaker's fast 900-volt electrical architecture. Initially the Gravity will feature a dual-motor powertrain with an electric motor on each axle providing all-wheel drive. A single-motor rear-wheel-drive and tri-motor all-wheel-drive Sapphire model are both likely in the product pipeline. Lucid hasn't said how much power the next-generation motors will provide, but the Gravity will run from 0-60 mph in less than 3.5 seconds. Lucid said the Gravity will be able to gain 200 miles of range in 15 minutes. Air suspension and adaptive dampers will be available, and the Gravity will be rated for 1,600 pounds of payload and tow up to 6,000 pounds.

Lucid Gravity

The Gravity looks like a Lucid with an overall shape and certain design details similar to the Air sedan. But it's larger with a higher, more practical roofline, and a hood that dips down into the front bumper. its high beams are mounted mid-bumper beneath the Air-like horizontal LED headlights, and a thin LED taillight ribbon wraps around the clamshell tailgate. It's close to, but distinctly different, than the Gravity concept that was teased in 2022. The largest difference for production is the roofline, which has been tapered and given a spoiler that's integrated and flows off the rear C-pillar for better aerodynamics.

Lucid said the Gravity will be the slipperiest and most efficient three-row EV on the market with a coefficient of drag currently at 0.24, but in the year before production begins Lucid hopes to lower that to 0.23. The charge port door remains on the front driver-side fender like on the Air, but it's not power-operated and doesn't drop down. It's a spring-loaded design that flips up and to the left. Lucid executives said this was based on feedback from Air owners.

Lucid Gravity

Inside the Gravity is related to, but not the same, as the Air. The 34-inch curved OLED display atop the dashboard is now one single display instead of three housed under a single sheet of glass. The new steering wheel design is a squared-off circle with two haptic touchpads that act like buttons and can also be pushed. Lucid went this route because Air customers said it was annoying the steering wheel covered part of the digital gauge cluster (the squircle design doesn't), and so the touchpad controllers could be used for various functions during the vehicle's life cycle. The Gravity features a 12.6-inch horizontal touchscreen rather than a portrait-style touchscreen in the air. The interface is Lucid's next-generation operating system with faster processors and electrical architecture than what's in the Air. Lucid's retained core buttons and knobs like a volume dial and toggles for the climate control system. There's also two programmable hard toggles.

Lucid Gravity Lucid Gravity Lucid Gravity Lucid Gravity

Every Gravity will be a three-row with seating for seven. A six-seater model is in the works with second-row captain's chairs, but it won't be available at launch. At 5 foot 10, I was able to comfortably sit behind myself in all three rows with three fingers of space above my head in the third row. The second row will hav available flip-down airplane-style trays for play and work. Lucid thinks rear-seat infotainment systems are headed for obsolescence.

The Gravity's third row folds down into a well like a minivan seat would, creating a flat load floor. With the third row up there's a false floor that can cover cargo. With both the second and third row folded the Gravity can haul a 7.5-foot long item, or an 8-foot-long surf board diagonally. The third row split-folds 50:50 and the second row can fold in 40:20:40 sections. Total cargo capacity, including the 7.0-cubic foot front trunk, is 112 cubic feet. The frunk can be turned into a seat with an optional bench accessory that clips in for frunkgating, with cup holders on each side.

Every Gravity will feature automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, active lane control, adaptive cruise control, and a surround-view camera system. Lucid's DreamDrive Pro driver-assist system, which promises hands-free driver assistance, will be available.