Mercedes-Benz on Wednesday unveiled the first of a planned network of U.S. EV fast-charging stations slated to roll out through the end of the decade.

Located at Mercedes' headquarters in Sandy Springs, Georgia, near Atlanta, the first location sets the template for others to come with 400-kw DC fast chargers provided by ChargePoint. Mercedes in a press release said the network will offer 400-kw chargers "exclusively," providing higher average charging speeds than other networks that continue to use some chargers with lower power rates.

Mercedes also promises more amenities than the average charging site. The Georgia location includes restrooms, vending machines, and a 15-foot pylon visible from the street that indicates whether charging stalls are occupied. All facilities are handicap accessible, Mercedes claims, and the site includes one drive-through stall designed for electric vans or EVs with trailers up to 26 feet in length.

Mercedes-Benz EV Charging Hub in Sandy Springs, Georgia

The site has a solar canopy as well, providing some shade for EV drivers while they wait for their cars to charge. The entire site also uses renewable energy and is carbon neutral, Mercedes claims.

The first site has opened on schedule. After announcing the charging network at CES in January, Mercedes in August said the first charging stations would open this fall. The automaker is building out networks in China and Europe in addition to the U.S.

With the first site open, Mercedes plans to add more at Buc-ee's travel centers in Texas, Florida, Alabama, and Georgia before the end of the year, and at Simon Mall locations in the first half of 2024. Mercedes aims to have 2,500 chargers at 400 sites at the end of the decade, and is partnering with MN8 Energy on a $1 billion joint venture to make that happen.

Stations will be open to EVs from all brands, but Mercedes owners will get some free charging. Owners of 2024-model-year vehicles will get two years of complimentary charging; owners of EVs from previous model years get six months of free charging.

The network will support both the Combined Charging Standard (CCS) and Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS). Mercedes in July confirmed that it will adopt Tesla charging for future EVs.

Despite establishing its own charging network, Mercedes will continue to support the Ionity network in Europe, plus a new North American charging network also backed by six other automakers.