Mercedes-Benz is set to join the likes of Tesla and Nio by offering its own charging network for electric vehicles.

Mercedes' network, known as the Mercedes-Benz High-Power Charging Network, was first announced in January, and by the end of fall will have its first stations on three continents. They will be in Atlanta, Georgia, Chengdu, China, and Mannheim, Germany.

Mercedes will continue expanding the network and by the end of the decade expects to have over 2,000 stations worldwide offering access to more than 10,000 DC fast-charging points combined. The stations are being rolled out at main traffic areas and select dealerships, and offer other nearby amenities, the automaker said. Tesla's Supercharger network currently has just over 5,000 locations.

Depending on the region, the stations will offer charging rates of up to 400 kw, provided via the respective standard charging systems CCS1, CCS2, NACS, and GB/T. Mercedes said the stations will be rolled out in core markets.

Mercedes-Benz EV charging station

In North America, Mercedes is working with charging network technology company ChargePoint and solar energy and battery storage company MN8 Energy on the build-out. The involvement of MN8 Energy will help ensure customers have access to renewable energy. In its previous announcement, Mercedes said the network will have over 400 stations in North America by 2027, which combined will have more than 2,500 fast-charging points.

The stations will be open to EVs from all brands, though Mercedes owners will have the exclusive option of reserving a charging point. The stations will also feature Plug & Charge, meaning eligible vehicles will have the charging and payment processes activated as soon as the cable is plugged in.

Mercedes also announced in July that it plans to adopt the NACS standard for the North American market starting from 2025, and that Mercedes EV owners starting from 2024 will have access to some of Tesla's charging network, initially using a CCS to NACS adapter.

Despite establishing its own charging network, Mercedes will continue to support the expansion of the Ionity network in Europe, plus a new North American network also backed by six other automakers.