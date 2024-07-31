The Kia EV4 appears to mimic the concept from 2023

The Kia EV4 will be a fastback hatchback

Kia is expected to unveil the EV4 this year

The production version of Kia's EV4 concept from a year ago has been spotted testing for the first time, and its proportions are almost identical to the striking concept whose name it should share.

The EV4 will be one of 14 electric vehicles that Kia plans to have in its lineup as soon as 2027, and its debut should happen sometime next year. This points to it arriving as a 2026 model in the U.S., should it be approved for sale here.

The EV4 can best be described as a fastback hatch with the footprint of a compact car. Its sleek shape and subtle roof-mounted spoiler point to sporty positioning, similar to the larger EV6 crossover.

The vehicle likely rides on Hyundai Motor Group's flexible E-GMP platform found in the EV6 and EV9, as well as some Hyundai and Genesis offerings. To curb costs, Kia is expected to skip the 800-volt version of the platform and go with a less-expensive 400-volt version. The automaker did the same with the EV3 subcompact crossover that debuted in May.

Kia EV4 concept Kia EV4 concept Kia EV4 concept

It isn't clear how much horsepower the EV4 will pack. In the EV3, Kia has thus far only announced a single electric motor rated at 201 hp.

Inside, there is likely to be a minimalist cabin with a single panel combining screens for a digital gauge cluster and infotainment hub, just like in the EV4 concept. Kia said at the EV4 concept's launch that the production version would feature a new AI-powered voice assistant that the automaker will slowly roll out to more of its vehicles.

Kia is quiet on what future EVs it plans for the U.S., though the automaker has previously confirmed a pickup truck and has hinted at a crossover possibly dubbed the EV7.

Kia is also out testing an electric van which may be offered locally. The automaker is also close to unveiling an updated EV6 plus a high-performance EV9 GT.