The Kia EV6 has received a mid-cycle refresh that includes significant changes to the electric compact crossover, inside and out.

The updated EV6 made its debut in Kia's home market of Korea overnight, where order books are already open.

Timing for the U.S. hasn't been announced. The current EV6 arrived here for the 2022 model year and spawned the EV6 GT for 2023. In Kia tradition, the updated EV6 should arrive for the 2025 model year, though it may have to wait until the 2026 model year. The updates will also extend to the high-performance EV6 GT, as evidenced by prototypes.

The exterior styling changes include new headlights with a design more like what the automaker has introduced on recent model additions such as the 2024 EV9 electric midsize SUV and 2025 K4 compact sedan. Kia calls the headlight design the Star Map. The changes at the rear are much more subtle. The only visible difference is a new graphic for the curved light bar of the taillights.

Updated Kia EV6 (Korean spec)

Inside, there's a new steering wheel design, a new fingerprint authentication system on the center console, as well as a head-up display and a digital rearview mirror. Kia said it also added more sound insulation to reduce noise in the cabin. The electric motors are also claimed by the automaker to be quieter. Unusual for a mid-cycle refresh, Kia said the EV6's B-pillars were made thicker to improve rigidity levels.

Mirroring changes made to the related Hyundai Ioniq 5 for its own mid-cycle refresh, the updated EV6 ditches the current model's 77.4-kwh battery for an 84-kwh unit. Power levels remain unchanged, though. Single-motor grades come with 225 hp, while dual-motor, all-wheel-drive grades come with 320 hp. The updated EV6 GT will also likely match the current model's 576 hp.

No range estimates have been provided, but with the bigger battery a few extra miles are likely. The EV6 in its current form delivers up to 310 miles of range as estimated by the EPA. The EV6 GT has an estimated range of 218 miles, which is quite the gap, but it can accelerate from 0-60 mph in just 3.4 seconds and reach a top speed of 161 mph.

Additional electric Kias in the pipeline include an EV3 subcompact crossover and an EV9 GT performance flagship. Kia also plans an electric pickup truck for the U.S.