The deal is back.

Lebanon Ford, a Ford dealership near Dayton, Ohio, is offering up a turnkey 2024 Ford Mustang with 810 hp for just $49,995.

Lebanon Ford made a name for itself late last decade offering similar upgrade packages for the previous-generation Mustang, with some 800-hp deals starting from just $39,995.

Like with most things, prices are up since then but the latest deal, first spotted by Road & Track, still offers tremendous value, especially considering previous performance bargains such as the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat and Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 are no longer in production.

The upgrades required to make the 810 hp involve taking a bone-stock Mustang GT and applying a Whipple 3.0-liter supercharger, a 92-mm throttle body and fuel injectors borrowed from the previous-generation GT500, and high-flow intake and air filters. The 810-hp figure requires 93-octane fuel to be pumped into the engine.

The base price is for cars equipped with a manual transmission. To calculate the cost for the automatic or a higher grade Mustang such as the Dark Horse, Lebanon Ford said it charges $12,000 on top of the online price of the buyer's desired Mustang to do its work.

The deal includes a three-year, 36,000-mile warranty on the powertrain, and while it is open to buyers outside of Ohio, Lebanon Ford notes the upgrade isn't legal in all 50 states. Ford Performance offers its own 810-hp upgrade for the Mustang, and it's legal in all states apart from California.

In the past, Lebanon has offered even more power for those with a desire to own a Mustang making four-digit horsepower. For truck fans, the dealership also offers similar deals for the F-150. These start at $10,000 on top of the online price of the desired truck, and boost output to more than 700 hp.