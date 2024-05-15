Back in the 1960s, the muscle cars from Pennsylvania dealership Yenko Chevrolet were highly regarded for their performance modifications. And today the cars are among the most collectable of that era.

But there are also new Yenkos in production, though this time around the name is used under license from owner General Marketing Capital. And building the cars is Specialty Vehicle Engineering (SVE), whose latest product is the 2024 Yenko/SC Corvette packing a stout 1,000 hp.

The “SC” in the Yenko/SC branding has traditionally stood for “supercharged,” but the 2024 Yenko/SC Corvette features a twin-turbocharged version of the C8 Corvette's 6.2-liter V-8. However, SVE doesn't just slap on a pair of turbos and calls it a day.

The Toms River, New Jersey company also rebuilds the engine with forged internals, ported cylinder heads, an upgraded valvetrain, a custom intercooled intake manifold, high-flow fuel systems, and more. The Corvette's 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission also gets a work over to ensure it can handle the full 1,000 hp.

2024 Yenko/SC Corvette

SVE also offers a host of upgrades beyond the powertrain. Buyers can opt for Yenko/SC body graphics, aerodynamic elements including a new rear wing, side skirts, and front splitter, plus custom forged wheels measuring 19 inches at the front and 20 inches at the rear. SVE uses Nitto summer tires for the rubber. There aren't any major brake upgrades, though SVE adds custom Yenko-branded calipers.

Interior options include custom badging, custom floor mats, “sYc” logos embroidered in the headrests, and door sills bearing a “Yenko/SC” script.

Buyers can choose between coupe or convertible body styles, and just 10 builds are planned for the 2024 model year, with a further 50 to be offered for 2025. California readers should note that the upgrade isn't emissions legal in the state.

SVE includes a three-year/36,000-mile limited warranty on the powertrain. Pricing information hasn't been released.