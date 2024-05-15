Lamborghini recently teamed up with fellow Italian company Sonus Faber on the development of a premium audio system for the Revuelto. The new audio system was added to the V-12 plug-in hybrid supercar's options list in May, and includes seven speakers in total, including one mounted in the center of the dash.

New Jersey's Specialty Vehicle Engineering has returned with a new addition to its Yenko/SC collection of performance vehicles. The latest is a twin-turbocharged Chevrolet Corvette which spits out 1,000 hp. Just 10 will be built for 2024, and a further 50 for 2025.

Ineos chief Lynn Calder recently revealed some of the future plans for the newly established off-road brand. Among the plans are two new SUVs, one of which will be bigger than the company's debut model, the Grenadier.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Lamborghini adds Sonus Faber audio system to Revuelto

SVE strikes again with 1,000-hp 2024 Yenko/SC Corvette

Ineos plans 2 more SUVs, potential US plant

China's BYD launches Shark plug-in hybrid pickup in Mexico

Mercedes stops work on MB.EA EV platform for large cars

Review: 2024 Kia EV9 remains a winner

Rolls-Royce plans plant expansion, but not to build more cars

Biden hikes tariffs to keep Chinese EVs out

Cruise robotaxis return to the road with safety drivers

Review: 2024 Genesis G70 retains sport sedan value