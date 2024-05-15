The Lamborghini Revuelto with its modern V-12 engine is no doubt one of the best sounding cars on the planet, but sometimes the driver may want to listen to his or her favorite tunes instead, and Lamborghini wants this experience to be just as memorable.

That’s why the automaker has partnered with one of the best audio companies in the world, Sonus Faber, for the audio system in the Revuelto.

Starting in May, the Revuelto can be ordered with a Sonus Faber audio system that was developed in partnership with Lamborghini specifically for the V-12 plug-in hybrid supercar.

Much like Lamborghini, Sonus Faber hails from Italy and is the result of one man’s passion for excellence in his chosen field, in this case, audio systems.

Lamborghini Revuelto with Sonus Faber audio system

Its system developed for the Revuelto features a 750-watt amplifier and seven speakers, including a center channel speaker mounted atop the dash. According to Lamborghini, the conical shape at the center of the speaker enhances the output sound, delivering powerful yet natural audio and a bandwidth ranging from 100-20,000 hz. Additional tweeters can handle up to 30,000 hz, which is beyond the limit of perception for most people.

The Revuelto made its debut in early 2023, and while it may appear similar to its Aventador predecessor, it represents a ground-up redesign that in addition to electrification includes a new carbon-fiber tub, a new 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, and a newly developed V-12. Lamborghini's plant in Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy, also needed to be upgraded to accommodate production of the car.

The powertrain consists of a 6.5-liter V-12 and trio of electric motors. Two of the electric motors are at the front axle and work independently, and the third is integrated with the rear-mounted transmission. Lamborghini quotes performance numbers of 2.5 seconds in the 0-62 mph run and a top speed of 218 mph. A 3.8-kwh battery also means a small electric range is possible. A similar setup, likely with a twin-turbocharged V-8 instead of the V-12, is expected to feature in the plug-in hybrid successor to the Huracán due late this year.