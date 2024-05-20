Lamborghini is close to revealing its successor to the top-selling Huracán supercar, and the automaker on Monday presented the first details on the car's newly developed powertrain.

The newcomer is code-named the 634, and based on recent trademark activity might carry the Temerario name into production. Prototypes spied testing hint at a design that's a significant depature from the Huracán's styling.

Lamborghini on Monday confirmed the car will feature a plug-in hybrid powertrain with a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 as the internal-combustion component. The engine will deliver 791 hp at a rev range between 9,000 and 9,750 rpm. It was also confirmed to be coming with a flat-plane crankshaft and the ability to rev all the way to 10,000 rpm. In other words, it will sound great.

Flat-plane V-8s help deliver more torque lower in the rev range compared to typical cross-plane designs, though they tend to be louder and not as smooth. As a result they are normally found in motorsports and only high-performance road cars, including from Ferrari and in the latest Chevrolet Corvette Z06.

Lamborghini Huracán successor's twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8

The Huracán successor's V-8 will deliver a peak torque of 538 lb-ft from 4,000 rpm all the way up to 7,000 rpm. Lamborghini said the car's electrification will help provide torque fill to ensure the performance delivery features a progression more like that of a racing engine.

Like the recently launched Revuelto V-12 plug-in hybird supercar, the Huracán successor will also feature a trio of electric motors. Two will be mounted up front to independently power the front wheels while the third will be sandwiched between the mid-mounted V-8 and transmission, in this case the 8-speed dual-clutch automatic found in the Revuelto. The transmission will likely be transversely mounted, which is how it is mounted in Lamborghini's latest V-12 supercar.

Lamborghini is yet to reveal full details on the complete powertrain of the Huracán successor but said the rear electric motor will generate 147 hp. A small electric range should also be possible, as it is likely the car will also adopt the Revuelto's 3.8-kwh lithium-ion battery.

The Huracán successor will be revealed later this year, with rumors pointing to a debut in August. With the Urus also recently going the plug-in hybrid route, Lamborghini will soon be a fully electrified brand. The automaker is also working on its first electric vehicle. It was previewed by last year's Lanzador concept and is due around 2028.