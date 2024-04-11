Lamborghini has been spotted testing a prototype for its successor to the Huracán, a car thought to be called a Temerario based on recent trademark activity. The name is a Spanish word that roughly translates to “reckless.” Similarly, the car's Revuelto big brother features a name that translates to “scrambled” or “unruly.”

The new supercar is due in late 2024 with a plug-in hybrid powertrain, and judging by the spy shots and video it will boast a design that's distinct from the Revuelto, at least on the outside. Inside, there appear to be some similarities, like a floating digital gauge cluster and a thin digital display on the passenger side of the dash.

The face of the car is significantly different to the Revuelto, characterized by slit-like headlights and large daytime running lights with a hexagonal shape. The car also has large intakes at the top of its rear fenders, and looks to be considerably shorter overall compared to the Revuelto.

While the Huracán and its Gallardo predecessor have been closely related to Audi's R8 supercar, the Temerario will borrow from the Revuelto, including the adoption of the V-12 supercar's carbon-fiber tub. This makes sense as the R8 is now out of production, and whatever supercar Audi will launch next will be electric.

Lamborghini has confirmed that the Revuelto's 8-speed dual-clutch automatic will be used in the Huracán successor. The transmission, which is Lamborghini's own design, integrates an electric motor in the Revuelto, and the same will likely be true here as well. What isn't clear is whether the Huracán successor will also have two more electric motors on its front axle like in the Revuelto.

The car is expected to lose the current V-10 engine and instead go with a V-8 for the internal-combustion component of its plug-in hybrid powertrain, specifically the twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 found in the Urus. Lamborghini will use the V-8 in its plug-in hybrid Urus set to arrive this year as well, and the sound of the prototype's engine in the video is very much like the sound of the Urus' V-8.

The Huracán STJ revealed this week is the final version of the Huracán, and thus also the last Lamborghini powered purely by a combustion engine. Just 10 examples will be built.

By the end of 2024, all Lamborghinis will be electrified, at least as far as regular production models are concerned. The automaker may continue to offer low-volume models powered purely by a combustion engine, though these may be limited to track use, like 2020's Essenza SCV12. Lamborghini's first EV, previewed by last year's Lanzador concept, is due in 2028.