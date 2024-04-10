Lamborghini's Huracán supercar bows out at the end of the year, after which the automaker will introduce a plug-in hybrid successor that will likely replace the current car's V-10 with a twin-turbocharged V-8 for its gas component.

The rugged Huracán Sterrato launched last year was thought to be the final version of the Huracán, but Lamborghini on Wednesday rolled out a new Huracán STJ to mark the end of the line.

The ST in the name refers to Lamborghini's Super Trofeo one-make racing series built around the Huracán, while the J is a continuation of Lamborghini's tradition of using a J in the name of hardcore models. The tradition dates back to the Miura SVJ, an extremely limited hardcore version of the Miura based on the one-off Miura Jota (Jota is the Spanish pronunciation for the letter J) prototype developed by Bob Wallace to meet the FIA's Appendix J racing regulations.

The Huracán STJ is based on the already extreme Huracán STO and matches that car's 631 hp. Also like the STO, the STJ features a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission that sends drive to the rear wheels only.

Lamborghini Huracán STJ

To lift performance, the engineers focused on the aerodynamics and chassis. New details include the flics at the front of the car and a rear wing with an angle three degrees steeper than on the STO. This helps deliver more downforce at both ends.

The chassis benefits from four-way adjustable dampers that replace the standard active set. According to Lamborghini, the dampers enable a softer setting for the springs without any loss of handling levels.

New Bridgestone Potenza Race tires have also been developed and fitted to a unique set of 20-inch wheels with center locks.

Lamborghini Huracán STJ

According to Lamborghini, the changes saved more than one second for a lap of Italy's Nardò test track compared to the STO.

Lamborghini will offer the car with two different color combinations for the exterior. One features gray for the body and accents in black, red, and white. The second, shown here, features blue for the body and the same black, red, and white accents.

Lamborghini will build just 10 examples of the Huracán STJ. Lamborghini hasn't said whether any are destined for sale in the U.S. The automaker also hasn't said how much the car costs.