Lamborghini has been spotted testing a prototype for its successor to the Huracán for the first time.

The new supercar is due in late 2024 with a plug-in hybrid powertrain, and judging by our spy shots will boast a design that's distinct from its Revuelto big brother.

The face of the car is significantly different, characterized by slit-like headlights and large daytime running lights with a hexagonal shape. The car also has large intakes at the top of its rear fenders, and is shorter overall compared to the Revuelto.

While the Huracán and its Gallardo predecessor have closely been related to Audi's R8 supercar, the Huracán successor is thought to be borrowing from the Revuelto, including the adoption of the V-12 supercar's carbon-fiber tub. This makes sense as the next R8, or whatever supercar Audi will launch next, will be electric.

2025 Lamborghini Huracán successor spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

Lamborghini has confirmed that the Revuelto's 8-speed dual-clutch automatic will feature in the Huracán successor. The transmission, which is Lamborghini's own design, integrates an electric motor in the Revuelto, and the same will likely be true for the Huracán successor. What isn't clear is whether the Huracán successor will also have two more electric motors at its front axle like in the Revuelto.

There are reports the Huracán successor could lose the current V-10 engine and instead go with a V-8 for the internal-combustion component of its plug-in hybrid powertrain, specifically the turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 found in the Urus. Lamborghini will use the V-8 in its plug-in hybrid Urus set to arrive in the first half of 2024, with the Huracán successor to follow later that year to meet CEO Stephan Winkelmann's 2021 pledge that Lamborghini's full lineup will be electrified by the end of 2024.

The Huracán Sterrato revealed last December is the final version of the Huracan, and also the final regular production model from Lamborghini powered purely by a combustion engine. The automaker may continue to offer low-volume models powered purely by a combustion engine, possibly even beyond the 2024 cutoff, though these may be limited to track use, like 2020's Essenza SCV12.