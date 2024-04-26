The Genesis GV70 is one of the best options in the hotly contested luxury compact crossover segment, and it's about to get even better.

The automaker on Thursday presented an updated GV70 at the 2024 Beijing auto show. It goes on sale in Genesis' home market of Korea next month, and a U.S. launch is likely not far behind. An arrival for the 2025 model year here is a strong possibility.

Genesis is reserving full details until closer to the market launch but has confirmed a series of refinements both inside and out.

The exterior changes are hard to spot but consist of a new grille pattern, new internals for the lights, and a revised front fascia with a skid plate. At the rear, the turn signals have been moved from the lower fascia to the taillight. For the GV70 Sport package, there's a new front fascia with enlarged intakes, a new rear diffuser, and unique 21-inch wheels with a dark metallic finish.

2025 Genesis GV70

The changes are more substantial inside. The premium design with its unique elliptical theme is still there, though the current separate gauge cluster and infotainment screen have been replaced by a single floating display spanning 27 inches. This is joined by new ambient lighting details and new controls for the climate settings.

No changes have been announced for the powertrains. The GV70 is currently available in the U.S. with the choice between a 2.5-liter turbo-4 and a 3.3-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 for the gas powertrains. They are rated at 300 and 365 hp, respectively. An electric option was introduced with the 2023 model year. It packs a 77.4-kwh battery and a dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain rated at 429 hp.

Genesis also used the Beijing auto show to present an updated Electrified G80 sedan as well as preview a high-performance G80 from the brand's recently established Magma sub-brand. Like the updated GV70, Genesis is holding back on details for the G80 models until closer to the market launch.