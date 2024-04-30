Mercedes-Benz looks to be preparing a facelift for the GLS-Class, the second for the current generation of the full-size SUV.

The current GLS-Class arrived for the 2020 model year and was given a mild update for 2024. This second update, which may be introduced for the 2027 model year, will be more substantial, judging by the camouflage gear on a recently sighted prototype.

The prototype is for an updated version of the Maybach-enhanced GLS-Class. There's likely an entirely new front end hidden under the camouflage, including a new grille, new headlights, and a new fascia. The rest of the vehicle matches the current GLS-Class but additional changes may feature on more advanced prototypes.

It isn't clear what Mercedes has planned for the mechanical components. New plug-in hybrid powertrains are possible, particularly for the AMG GLS 63. And we may see the regular GLS-Class lose its available V-8, just like the updated 2025 G-Class which only offers a V-8 in AMG G 63 guise.

2027 Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS-Class facelift spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

Mercedes doesn't typically update its vehicles more than once during a product cycle, but the second update will help keep the GLS-Class fresher for longer, as Mercedes is tipped to keep some of its current gas vehicles on sale for longer than originally planned.

The reason is slower than expected demand for electric vehicles. Mercedes was planning to go the full-electric route by 2030, but the automaker in February said it will keep selling vehicles with gas engines beyond that date.

A second facelift is also planned for the smaller GLE-Class, and the S-Class is another vehicle that is expected to have two facelifts to extend its product cycle.