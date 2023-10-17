Toyota is about to up the performance of its Supra sports car in a big way.

The automaker has been spotted testing a prototype at the Nürburgring, which is thought to be for a track-focused GRMN grade.

GRMN is the range-topping option for road cars developed by Toyota's Gazoo Racing motorsports department. It stands for “Gazoo Racing Masters of Nürburgring,” and cars classified as GRMNs can be compared to top offerings from the likes of Subaru's STI and Mercedes-Benz's AMG divisions.

The first GRMN model was a GRMN 86 launched in 2016. It was followed a few years later by a GRMN Yaris. While neither of these cars were offered in the U.S., the GRMN Supra is expected to make it hear next year as a 2025 model.

2025 Toyota GRMN Supra spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

The prototype features only light camouflage gear front and rear. There appears to be new flics on the front fascia and also an extended splitter. These are joined by a large rear wing. The modifications are aimed at increasing downforce.

There will likely also be chassis modifications, similar to what Toyota has developed for its Supra GT4 customer race car. Some of those modifications may include track-tuned suspension with adjustable dampers and stiffer anti-roll bars, uprated brakes, and performance tires. The prototype is wearing Michelin's Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires.

Reduced weight is also possible.

2022 BMW M3 Competition xDrive

Toyota hasn't even mentioned plans for a more hardcore Supra, but rumors point to the car coming with a version of the twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 found in BMW's M3 and M4 Competition models. The engine is rated at 473 hp when paired with a rear-wheel-drive system in the base M3 and M4, and this may be the rating Toyota uses for the Supra range-topper.

The Supra is a twin under the skin with the BMW Z4, and currently offers 2.0-liter turbo-4 and turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 engines shared with the BMW convertible. The peak power at present is 382 hp, meaning the GRMN Supra may deliver a substantial leap in performance.

Stay tuned for updates as development continues.