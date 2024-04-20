Mercedes-Benz AMG continues to expand its redesigned GT Coupe lineup, this time with the addition of the first plug-in hybrid grade.

The 2025 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance arrives at U.S. dealerships later this year as the most powerful version of the GT Coupe, boasting a maximum output of 805 hp and 1,047 lb-ft of torque from its sophisticated plug-in hybrid powertrain.

That powertrain consists of a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 up front that makes 603 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque by itself, driving all four wheels through a 9-speed automatic transmission. An electric motor at the rear can send up to 201 hp and 236 lb-ft of torque to the rear axle through its own 2-speed gearbox.

Mercedes quotes a 0-60 mph time of 2.7 seconds, making the GT 63 S E Performance the quickest "series production" AMG model to date, according to the automaker. The top speed is quoted at 199 mph.

2025 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance Coupe

A 6.1-kwh battery pack mounted above the rear axle utilizes lessons learned from F1, which has helped increase energy density and allows for faster energy draw. A direct cooling system for the pack's 560 cylindrical cells helps remove excess heat more quickly, too. Mercedes doesn't have an EPA range estimate on electric power alone. The automaker also hasn't stated a charging time.

Four levels of brake-energy regeneration are available, capable of feeding up to 100 kw back into the battery pack, Mercedes claims. Normal friction braking is handled by a carbon-ceramic rotors with six-piston calipers up front and single-piston calipers at the rear.

Rear-wheel steering and AMG Active Ride Control active roll stabilization are standard. The latter hydraulically interconnects the four wheels, allowing increased comfort by localizing impacts from bumps or other imperfections, while counteracting body roll in its sportier settings.

2025 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance Coupe

A retractable rear spoiler automatically adjusts to one of five different angles (above 50 mph) depending on the drive mode. The car can also lower itself 1.6 inches at speeds over 50 mph, engaging an underbody active aerodynamic element that helps reduce front axle lift. Standard aerodynamically optimized 20-inch wheels are wrapped with 295/35-size tires at the front and 305/35-size tires at the rear (21-inch wheels are also available).

Pricing will be revealed closer to the E Performance's arrival at dealerships, but expect this plug-in hybrid to sit at the top of the AMG CT Coupe lineup. That lineup already includes the GT 55 and GT 63 variants that launched for the 2024 model year, as well as the AMG GT 43 also launching for 2025.

Another version, expected to be called GT 63 S and sitting between the GT 63 and the GT 63 S E Performance, may arrive as a 2026 model.