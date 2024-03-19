A redesigned version of Mercedes-Benz AMG's GT sports car lands at dealerships this spring, but the range is not yet complete.

On Tuesday, Mercedes unveiled the AMG GT 43 entry model. The GT 43 packs 416 hp, courtesy of a 2.0-liter turbo-4 shared with the related AMG SL 43 convertible that arrived for 2023 (as well as the AMG C 43 sedan). The GT 43 arrives for the 2025 model year, though specific timing for its sales launch in the U.S. hasn't been announced.

The GT, which has grown to enable 2+2 seating, also arrives in GT 55 and GT 63 grades, both powered by AMG's familiar twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8. The engine delivers 469 hp in the GT 55 and 577 hp in the GT 63. A 9-speed automatic and standard all-wheel drive complete the drivetrain package for both grades.

Also expected is a top-end plug-in hybrid model likely dubbed the GT 63 S E Performance. It's due later this year and will pack more than 800 hp.

2025 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 43 Coupe

Despite the loss of four cylinders, the GT 43 is no slouch. It will sprint from 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds and top out at a governed 174 mph. Helping with the performance is an electrified turbocharger design similar to what's used in Formula 1.

An electric motor powered by a 48-volt mild-hybrid system and measuring just 1.6 inches wide is integrated directly with the turbocharger, sitting between the turbine wheel on the exhaust side and the compressor wheel on the intake side. It spools up the compressor at low revs, before the exhaust gases take over, reducing turbo lag and as a result making the engine more responsive.

The GT 43 also skips the all-wheel-drive system of other GT variants, meaning drive goes to the rear wheels only. The smaller engine and missing all-wheel-drive system should save considerable weight compared to the other GT variants, though no curb weight has been revealed.

The GT 43 also misses out on the AMG Ride Control suspension with adjustable damping as standard, though it's on the options list. The Race mode of the AMG DYNAMIC SELECT drive mode selector is also missing here.

The GT 43 is visually distinguished from the GT 55 and GT 63 by unique front and rear fascias, as well as round tailpipes instead of the V-8 grades' square-shaped tips. There are also different wheel patterns for the GT 43, with the standard set measuring 19 inches in diameter.

Pricing information hasn't been announced but a steep discount on the $136,050 starting price of the GT 55 is likely. As a guide, the SL 43 is priced from $111,050 compare to $142,450 for the SL 55. All figures include a $1,150 destination charge.