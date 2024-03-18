The redesigned 2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Coupe starts sales this spring priced from $136,050, including a $1,150 destination charge.

It arrives in GT 55 and GT 63 grades, both fitted with the familiar twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 engine. The GT 55 is rated at 469 hp. Upgrading to the GT 63, which is priced from $177,050, including destination, will net you 577 hp.

The GT 63 needs just 3.1 seconds to reach 60 mph from rest and will keep accelerating to a governed top speed of 196 mph. The GT 55 is only slightly off that pace, with its 0-60 mph time coming in at 3.8 seconds and its top speed capped at 183 mph.

A more powerful plug-in hybrid variant is coming, though timing is uncertain. The plug-in hybrid should feature the same 805-hp powertrain fitted to the related 2024 AMG SL 63 S E Performance.

Unlike its two-seat, rear-wheel-drive predecessor, the redesigned AMG GT features 2+2 seating and all-wheel drive, making it a more practical car all around.

Inside, buyers will find heated and cooled power-adjustable seats, an AMG Performance steering wheel, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and an 11.9-inch infotainment screen with a tilt function to improve visibility when there's glare. All of these features are standard alongside a head-up display, surround-view camera, and Burmester audio system. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus a wireless mobile phone charger are also standard.

Buyers have 11 colors to choose from, plus multiple wheel options ranging from 20-21 inches. An AMG Carbon Fiber Package can be added, which features a number of exterior items finished in real carbon fiber. An AMG Aerodynamics Package is also available and is designed to boost downforce front and rear.