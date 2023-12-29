Porsche has ruled out an electric 911, at least for now, but hybrid technology is definitely in the cards, starting with the current 992 generation.

When the 992 911 undergoes its mid-cycle facelift over the next six to 12 months, some variants will receive electrified powertrains.

One of them is expected to be the 911 Turbo S, and the facelifted version has been spotted again in prototype form. The prototypes being tested may look like the current 911 Turbo S, but the yellow sticker on some of them is an industry requirement for electrified test cars in some countries, including Porsche's home of Germany.

Porsche CEO Oliver Blume said last year that an electrified 911 is coming. He said it will be a hybrid along the lines of the former 919 Hybrid LMP1 race car, and not a plug-in hybrid like the 918 Spyder hypercar. This means there won't be a plug, and any electric motor-generator(s) will purely be used to support the internal-combustion engine and recover energy under braking.

According to our source, the 911 Turbo S hybrid will use a 400-volt electrical system instead of an 800-volt system like the Taycan electric car. The higher voltage system is better suited to rapid charging, which isn't necessary for a hybrid whose battery is much smaller than an EV's battery.

Expect the electric motor to be integrated with the transmission. Former 911 chief August Achleitner told Motor Authority in a 2019 interview that the 992-generation 911's 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission is the same unit used in hybrid versions of the Panamera, which also integrate the electric motor with the transmission.

The facelifted version of the regular 911 Turbo is also out testing. Rumors point to this model skipping hybrid technology, though.

2025 Porsche 911 Turbo S hybrid spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

The facelifted 911 Turbo S will also feature some styling tweaks. The prototypes reveal new designs for the taillights and exhaust tips. The front fascia is also expected to be updated, and new internals for the headlights with brighter, more precise light beams are planned. The turn signals might also be integrated with the headlights, instead of residing on the front fascia like the current design.

Look for the updated 911 Turbo S to debut late this year or early next. It should arrive alongside a facelifted 911 Carerra, which is also expected to offer a hybrid option. They should arrive as 2025 models in the U.S.

Stay tuned for updates as development continues.