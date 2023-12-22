A new generation of the Mini Convertible is coming soon, and a prototype has been spotted.

The prototype is for the high-performance John Cooper Works Convertible, but prototypes for the regular Cooper Convertible are also out testing. Both versions are expected to debut next year as 2025 models for the U.S.

Clear giveaways that this is a JCW include the extra intakes in the front fascia, the front splitter, and the chunky side skirts. There's also a rear diffuser with a single exhaust tip exiting out of the center.

Mini earlier this year revealed a new generation of its signature hatch, now referred to as a Cooper instead of a Hardtop. The new Cooper arrives for the 2025 model year and, depending on the market, will be offered in gas and electric guises, though Mini is yet to reveal the gas version.

2025 Mini Cooper electric hatch

While electric versions of the new Cooper are based on a newly developed dedicated EV platform, gas versions will essentially be a major update of the outgoing generation. The mechanicals will be the same but the exterior and interior styling, as well as any in-car technology, will be updated to match the electric versions.

In the case of the new Convertible, there will only be a gas version, at least initially. Things may change. Recall, the outgoing Convertible offered a limited run of electric Cooper SE Convertibles earlier this year. Just 999 were offered, all of them for Europe.

Look for the new Convertible to feature the same or similar powertrains to the outgoing generation which offers buyers the choice between a 134-hp 1.5-liter turbo-3 in the base Cooper, a 189-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4 in the sporty Cooper S, and a 228-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4 in the high-performance John Cooper Works.

2025 Mini John Cooper Works Convertible - Photo credit: Baldauf

Drive will be to the front wheels only, and the range will only have an automatic transmission, as Mini has ditched manual transmissions in its cars.

A redesigned JCW Countryman packing 312 hp will also arrive as a 2025 model. It debuted in November and has been confirmed by Mini to reach dealerships in the U.S. next May.

Mini is also out testing the new JCW hatch, which will come in both a gas version and an electric version.