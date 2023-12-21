Ford has been spotted testing prototypes for an updated Bronco Sport, and some of the test vehicles feature upgrades that point to a more off-road capable version of the compact crossover being developed.

The most capable Bronco Sport at present is the Badlands. Ford also offers a Black Diamond Off-Road Package for the Big Bend and Outer Banks grades. A more off-road-capable version would likely be positioned as a new grade.

The prototypes are heavily camouflaged but can be seen wearing new fascias front and rear. These may be designed to improve approach and departure angles, and possibly fit bigger skid plates. It also looks like the ground clearance of some of the prototypes may be higher than the Bronco Sport's standard 8.8 inches.

Another key clue is the tire selection. Some of the prototypes are fitted with Goodyear Territory RT tires, instead of the Falken Wildpeak AT tires currently offered on the Bronco Sport. The tires are also wrapped around a new wheel design that looks similar to the rugged design used on the new 2024 Mustang Mach-E Rally.

2025 Ford Bronco Sport facelift spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

A peek inside reveals a revised dash design. Gone is the current model's 8.0-inch infotainment screen. In its place is a much larger screen with a landscape orientation. It likely measures 13.2 inches, matching the screen found in the related Ford Escape's top-end grades.

A dual-tip exhaust can also be seen, though the design is only a temporary unit used for testing purposes and will change as development advances.

Currently the Bronco Sport is offered with the choice of a 181-hp 1.5-liter turbo-3 or a 250-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4. There have been rumors of a hybrid option, though it isn't clear if this is what is being tested here.

Look for the updated Bronco Sport to debut next year as a 2025 model. If Ford is planning a new Bronco Sport variant, it will likely debut along with the rest of the updated range.