The Ford Escape has been given a major update for 2023 that adds both style and new technology to the popular compact crossover.

The current Escape, known as a Kuga in some markets, was introduced for the 2020 model year with a rather lukewarm design. However, the 2023 Escape adds a healthy does of dynamism, especially in the newly available ST-Line grade.

The ST-Line isn't a true performance vehicle like an ST but it does add firmer suspension damping. It's available with multiple powertrain options and brings sporty touches inside and out. It features unique designs for the grille and rear skid plate, and also adds a rear spoiler, 18-inch wheels (19-inch available), flat-bottom steering wheel, and contrast stitching.

The standard powertrain for the 2023 Escape is a 1.5-liter turbo-3 rated at 180 hp, while at the top of the range is a 2.0-liter turbo-4 with 250 hp. In between are regular and a plug-in hybrid options. Both hybrids use a 2.5-liter inline-4 as their internal-combustion component, with the regular hybrid delivering a combined 200 hp and the plug-in hybrid a combined 210 hp. A 14.4-kwh battery in the plug-in hybrid delivers an estimated 37 miles of pure electric range.

2023 Ford Escape ST-Line 2023 Ford Escape ST-Line 2023 Ford Escape ST-Line

Front-wheel drive is standard and all-wheel drive is available on all grades apart from the plug-in hybrid. The plug-in hybrid also misses out on the new ST-Line grade.

Ford has also added useful technology to the 2023 Escape, either standard or available. Key items include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging for mobile devices, voice activation (as well as Amazon Alexa), a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 13.2-inch infotainment screen, LED headlights, surround-view camera, over-the-air update capability, and multiple electronic driver-assist features.

The rear seat also has a slide function for passengers looking for more leg room.

The 2023 Escape is available to order and will reach dealerships early next year. Production for the U.S. is handled at Ford's Louisville Assembly Plant in Kentucky.